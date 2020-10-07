Amazon’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment sale starts at $45 (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Incline Rowing Machine for $139.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. Today’s deal shaves $79 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. If your arms could use a little bit of toning, this rowing machine may be just the thing for you. It wields five differing levels of incline, helping ensure there’s several ways to shake up your workout. This unit is sturdy enough to support 350 pounds of weight and measures 55 by 22 by 18 inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sunny Health & Fitness workout equipment priced from $45.50.

More Sunny Health & Fitness deals:

Now that your workout is complete, it’s time to reward yourself with fun ride on Jetson’s Bolt Electric Bike. It just fell in price and is now within $5 of its Amazon low, allowing you to scoop one up for $350. This deal shaves $75 off what it’s been averaging, making now an excellent time to strike.

Sunny Health & Fitness Incline Rowing Machine features:

While rowing the sleek and solid aluminum rail inclines with your body to create a dynamic, fluid motion giving you an effective ab and leg workout.

Unlike traditional rowers, non-slip grip handlebars provide full motion capabilities giving user an authentic rowing experience.

Compact and lightweight (39 lbs.) dynamic rower is built with 5 incline levels for an incredible quad and arm workout.

