Sunny Health & Fitness’ Row-N-Ride Trainer ducks under $102 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Row-N-Ride Trainer for $101.84 shipped. Today’s deal takes up to $48 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked since May. This best-selling rowing machine is an affordable way to further outfit your at-home exercise room. It boasts a digital monitor for easily keeping tabs time, calories burned, and more. Three resistance bands are included and can be added or removed to ratchet up the difficulty. Its handlebars can be adjusted to accommodate multiple hand positions that can then work out a variation of muscles throughout your back and chest. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prevent scuffs and scrapes from occurring on your floor when using some of today’s savings on Sunny Health & Fitness’s Exercise Equipment Mat. The small solution will nicely accommodate your new purchase and clocks in at just $18. It will not only protect your floor, but also serves as a non-slip, water-resistant surface that’s “easy to clean.”

Need a way to keep tabs on activity? If so, it’s hard to overlook the new Amazfit Band 5. This wearable debuted a couple weeks ago and manages to wield a blood oxygen sensor for $45. There’s also 15-day battery life, making this an option you won’t have to worry about charging each day. Read our launch coverage to learn more.

Sunny Health & Fitness Row-N-Ride Trainer features:

Use the digital monitor to follow your workout progress with the ability to track time, calories, count, and scan.

The three resistance bands can be added or removed to adjust the resistance of your workout to your fitness level. Each band is approximately 22 lb of resistance.

Adjust the saddle angle to 30, 60, or 90 degrees to add depth to your squat and variety to your workout program.

