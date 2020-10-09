Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights for $5 each

- Oct. 9th 2020 6:08 pm ET

0

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code YBQJJ8J6 at checkout. Down from $34, today’s deal saves you $14 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light offers 450-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate the path in front of you. Whether you need extra light by the trash cans, above your garage, or on the patio, these are solar-powered and require no wiring or batteries to function. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Do you need directional, concentrated light outside? This solar LED spotlight is available for $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll only get a single light here, so do keep that in mind. But, this will easily deliver concentrated light on landscaping, windows, and more at your home.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s Green Deals roundup. We’re featuring a DEWALT 20V blower and chainsaw combo on sale for $299, plus much more that you won’t want to miss.

LITOM LED Solar Outdoor Light features:

WIDER ANGLE & LUMINA BRIGHTER SOLAR LIGHTS: Equivalent to 22 W Light Bulbs, LITOM new solar lights can lit up a yard/backyard UP TO 20m²! The unique exterior design of upper and lower luminous panels satisfies both the far and the near lighting needs. Durable transparent lampshade enhances light transmittance to increase brightness. Every detail of outdoor solar lights are designed for the extreme using experience!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
LITOM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide