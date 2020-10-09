Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights for $5 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code YBQJJ8J6 at checkout. Down from $34, today’s deal saves you $14 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light offers 450-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate the path in front of you. Whether you need extra light by the trash cans, above your garage, or on the patio, these are solar-powered and require no wiring or batteries to function. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Do you need directional, concentrated light outside? This solar LED spotlight is available for $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll only get a single light here, so do keep that in mind. But, this will easily deliver concentrated light on landscaping, windows, and more at your home.

LITOM LED Solar Outdoor Light features:

WIDER ANGLE & LUMINA BRIGHTER SOLAR LIGHTS: Equivalent to 22 W Light Bulbs, LITOM new solar lights can lit up a yard/backyard UP TO 20m²! The unique exterior design of upper and lower luminous panels satisfies both the far and the near lighting needs. Durable transparent lampshade enhances light transmittance to increase brightness. Every detail of outdoor solar lights are designed for the extreme using experience!

