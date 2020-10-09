Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $17.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. I’ve been rocking this bit set for several years now and can confidently recommend it to anyone. Having tackled countless projects with it and am happy to report that every bit is still in great shape. Each piece in this set features an S2 steel construction, which is said to yield an “extended life.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego some pieces and frills found in the featured deal to save big. SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is $6, making it a cost-conscious alternative worth considering. Inside there’s a combination of the most common bit sizes, ensuring you’re ready to tackle a nice variety of projects.

Another related deal you may be interested in involves four of Stanley’s 14-foot Ratchet Tie-Down Straps at $25. This discount delivers 25% in savings, making now a great time to prepare for future hauling of furniture and other bulky items. Each of these straps are able to safely handle loads of 1,000 pounds.

Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

