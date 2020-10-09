Bring home four Stanley 14-foot Ratchet Tie-Down Straps at $25 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering four Stanley 14-foot Ratchet Tie-Down Straps for $24.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you occasionally need to haul a thing or two around, these Stanley straps are a great way to get the job done. The ratcheting component makes it a cinch to adjust between lengths of one to 14 feet. These straps can safely handle loads of 1,000 pounds while also featuring a break strength that’s rated three times higher. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some to today’s savings to take a similar approach with cables and cords around the house. Currently you can snag four Nite Ize 3-inch Gear Ties for $3. These reusable rubber ties are bendable and hold whatever shape you decide to mold them into. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon shoppers.

No matter which project you’re tackling, having a pocket knife is bound to come in handy at some point. Right now you can score Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife at $21.50. This price takes 20% off, allowing you to score a 3.1-inch “razor sharp” blade at its 2020 low.

Stanley Tie-Down Straps features:

1 in. wide x 14 ft. length highly visible Stanley yellow straps with reinforced edges

Vinyl-coated S-hooks for non-marring hold, protecting your cargo and vehicle

Durable ratcheting component adjusts the straps from 1ft. to 14 ft. in length to easily and safely secure cargo

