Bring home four Stanley 14-foot Ratchet Tie-Down Straps at $25 (Save 25%)

- Oct. 9th 2020 1:31 pm ET

Amazon is offering four Stanley 14-foot Ratchet Tie-Down Straps for $24.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you occasionally need to haul a thing or two around, these Stanley straps are a great way to get the job done. The ratcheting component makes it a cinch to adjust between lengths of one to 14 feet. These straps can safely handle loads of 1,000 pounds while also featuring a break strength that’s rated three times higher. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some to today’s savings to take a similar approach with cables and cords around the house. Currently you can snag four Nite Ize 3-inch Gear Ties for $3. These reusable rubber ties are bendable and hold whatever shape you decide to mold them into. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon shoppers.

No matter which project you’re tackling, having a pocket knife is bound to come in handy at some point. Right now you can score Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife at $21.50. This price takes 20% off, allowing you to score a 3.1-inch “razor sharp” blade at its 2020 low.

Stanley Tie-Down Straps features:

  • 1 in. wide x 14 ft. length highly visible Stanley yellow straps with reinforced edges
  • Vinyl-coated S-hooks for non-marring hold, protecting your cargo and vehicle
  • Durable ratcheting component adjusts the straps from 1ft. to 14 ft. in length to easily and safely secure cargo

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
