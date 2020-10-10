Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit security systems fall as low as $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200+)

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Arlo Pro 3 2K HomeKit Cameras priced from $120 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Pro 3 2K Add-on HomeKit Camera for $119.99. For comparison, it originally sold for $200 and now goes for $170 in new condition. Arlo’s Pro 3 lineup of cameras offer 2K video quality and HDR capture, which ensures you see a high-resolution image when viewing the camera’s live feed or recordings on your smartphone. These cameras work with HomeKit, as well as Assistant and Alexa, delivering a well-rounded ecosystem tie-in. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

If the brackets included in the box just won’t cut it for you, picking up this 2-pack of adjustable mounts is a great way to ensure these cameras point exactly where you want them to. For just $11 Prime shipped, you can be ready for when your new cameras arrive, ensuring they can’t be easily stolen and the wind won’t change their position.

Ready to dive into Arlo’s ecosystem? Well, be sure to check out the new Ultra 2 and Pro 4 cameras that were announced earlier this week. You’ll find HomeKit compatibility is also in tow here, much like today’s lead deal. Plus, we recently went hands-on with both the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight and Video Doorbell, so you won’t want to miss that coverage either.

Arlo Pro 3 Add-on Camera features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight. The advanced lens provides superior image quality and a wider field of view and allows you to track and zoom on moving objects with clarity. Receive notifications when your camera spots people, vehicles, animals or packages (beta), and view live video or recorded clips directly from your phone, with 3 months of included Arlo Smart. Hear and speak to visitors clearly, with two-way audio.

