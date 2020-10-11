Stock up on Halloween candy with up to 25% off variety packs from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Mars Wrigley Halloween Candy by up to 25% with prices starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst the different options, you’ll be able to stock up on various types of candy whether your sweet tooth craves chocolate, gummies, or a mix of the two. With Halloween shaping up to be quite different this year, grabbing some discounted candy ahead of time is a great way be prepared. And even if trick or treating doesn’t happen as it usually does in your area, you’ll still be able to enjoy the discounted sweets yourself. Everything carries 4.7+ star ratings with most being backed by reviews from hundreds of shoppers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the candy deals in today’s sale right here. There’s everything from M&M’s and Snickers to Skittles, Starburst, and more included in variety packs, so just about everyone will find something as we get closer to Halloween.

And then don’t forget that you can still take advantage of Disney’s Halloween sale, as well. With upwards of 30% off costumes and home decor up for the taking, you can complete your shopping ahead of the spooky day by locking in deals from $5.50.

Halloween candy variety pack features:

Keep everyone’s favorite candy on hand with this MARS WRIGLEY Variety Mix. This 45.69-ounce bag of assorted candies features individually wrapped fun size and mini size packs of SNICKERS, M&M’S Milk Chocolate, M&M’S Caramel, SKITTLES and STARBURST Candy. Great for filling the office candy bowl, Easter baskets and Halloween candy for trick-or-treat, this chocolate and fruity candy variety pack has 90 pieces of delicious candy to keep the fun going. Add delicious fun to everyday celebrations and special events with MARS WRIGLEY Candy.

