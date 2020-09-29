We are now tracking even deeper deals in the official Disney Halloween sale. While we caught an early look at the holiday sale earlier this month at 20% off, there is now a massive collection of Disney Halloween costumes up to 30% off as well as a host of new spooky home decor items, toys, and accessories on tap. A perfect opportunity to score some Halloween items that you’ll actually want to keep around for years to come, there is also costumes for the whole family, and Halloween-themed apparel as well. Head below for more details.

Official Disney Halloween sale:

The official Disney Halloween sale is now in full swing at up to 30% off with deals starting from $5.50. Everything ships free in orders over $75 when you apply code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

There is a massive selection of Disney Halloween costumes on sale here, but you can’t go wrong putting your little monster is this adorable Ewok Costume. Currently starting at a bloated $51 on Amazon, you can score this costume for $24.49 right now directly from Disney down from the regular $35 there. This is a “soft plush Ewok costume, inspired by the original Star Wars saga.” It has a furry exterior with a draped down and Ewok ears as well as elastic cuffs, and a “satiny lining.” Rated 4+ stars.

But as we mentioned above, the Disney Halloween sale has a lot more deals than that. Here are some handy links to each of the product categories: Costumes, clothing, home decor, accessories, and toys.

We are starting to see some interesting new Halloween-themed gear and products as well. Firstly, go check out the new LEGO Frankenstein’s monster kit as well as Crate and Barrel’s new spooky home decor collaboration with PATCH NYC. And here’s everything you need to know about the FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update.

More on Ewok Costume for Baby:

