Android and xCloud-ready PowerA MOGA Xbox Controller Clip now $10 (33% off)

- Oct. 12th 2020 11:58 am ET

0

Microsoft is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox at $9.99 shipped. Regularly $15, it still fetches as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $12 or so. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention on the ideal companion for xCloud gaming — Microsoft’s Xbox game streaming service for Android, and more. Designed in partnership with the Xbox Design Studio (Xbox Design Lab controllers still available at $10 off), it is designed to clamp onto your Xbox wireless controllers to provide an ergonomic home for your xCloud, Android, or mobile gaming rig. A pair of articulation dials allow for the perfect viewing angle and it is compatible with “most cell phones (max width: 3.12-inches).” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is among the most affordable options we can find from a trusted brand. The 8Bitdo model, for example, currently sells for $15 at Amazon. You could opt for one of those no-name brands for slightly less, but at just $10, it’s hard to recommend anything other than the officially-licensed PowerA MOGA Clip.

But be sure to read all about the latest MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and xCloud Controller right here as well as PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers from $20. Here’s everything you need to know about Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive as well as the mind-blowing $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda, and our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison feature.

More on the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip:

  • Mobile gaming Clip Designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox wireless Controllers
  • Dual Locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement
  • Fits most cell phones: Max Width 3.12” (79mm)
  • Foldable for easy transport when gaming on-the-go
  • Officially Licensed for Xbox with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.Com/support

