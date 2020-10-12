Be ready for left over season with a FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer at $60 (25% off)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer System (V2244) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s offer is a 25% price drop and a match for the lowest price have tracked across 2020. Ideal for upcoming holiday left overs, meals sealed with this FoodSaver can last “up to 3-years and still taste fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn-free.” This system includes the sealer itself as well as a vacuum seal roll, five vacuum seal bags, and the hose. Ideal for wet and dry items, other features include one-handed operation, LED light indicators, and more. This is the best-selling model on Amazon and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 customers. More details below.

If the full-size model above seems like overkill for your left overs, take a look at the FoodSaver Cordless Food Vacuum Sealer at $25 Prime shipped instead. This model provides similar results, just in a more handheld form-factor. Either way, it might be a good idea to stock up on heat-seal bags before the holidays with these highly-rated options from FoodSaver.

Speaking of food storage, we also have some great early Prime Day deals running on Rubbermaid container sets with deals from $16 right here. Then head over to our home goods and Prime Day 2020 deal hubs for additional discounts on kitchenware, items for around the house, and much more.

More on the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer System:

Stretch your dollar: Meat preserved with the FoodSaver system in the freezer can last up to 3 years and still taste fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn free; prep ahead meals, leftovers, and produce stored in the fridge will stay fresh upto weeks later instead of spoiling in days

Number 1 vacuum sealing system: Foodsaver keeps food fresh up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods; Led light indicators easily guide you through the vacuum sealing process; Just press the vacuum and seal button to remove the air that causes freezer burn and spoilage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!