Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16

We have now spotted some early Prime Day deals on Rubbermaid food storage containers at Amazon. One standout is the 12-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and perfect timing for upcoming holiday leftovers. Today’s is among the lowest we have tracked as well. This set features 12 containers made of “crystal clear, BPA free Tritan plastic” with “leak proof, airtight” lids. The stain- and odor-resistant material features splatter-resistant vents for microwaving and are both dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More food storage deals below.

Amazon is also now offering the 21-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and currently fetching as much at Walmart, today’s deal is 20% off and one of the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. You’ll receive a similar vented experience that is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status.

If it’s just some larger containers you’re after, check out these Rubbermaid options from $4.50 and then head over to our home goods deal hub for more. We also still have a great deal on Bodum’s 12-piece PRESSO kitchen storage set not to mention up to $200 off Anova’s popular sous vide cookers.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set:

Rubbermaid Brilliance; 100 percent leak proof, airtight food storage containers feature crystal clear, BPA free Triton plastic that offers 360 degree clarity, and helps keep food fresh and secure

Food containers are Clear like glass so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; stain and Odor resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new

BPA free containers stack perfectly to one another to save space and stay organized in the fridge or cabinet, and are safe for the dishwasher and freezer; Lifetime

