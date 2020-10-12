Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Alarm Clock $15 (Save 40%), more

- Oct. 12th 2020 10:15 am ET

0

ElectronicUs (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Charging Pad and Alarm Clock for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just dropped to $20 from its usual $25 going rate, today’s offer slashes another $5 off, saving you a total of 40% and marking a new all-time low. Bringing this charging pad to your nightstand ensures you can easily refuel a smartphone overnight without having to get cables involved. Its 10W output quickly charges Android devices while iPhones will be able to take advantage of its 7.5W speeds. That’s on top of the integrated alarm clock functionality that rounds out the notable features. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Perfectly 7.5W wireless charger compatible for iPhone SE 2/11/11 Pro/11Pro Max/Xs MAX/ X/XR/XS/8/8Plus; 10W wireless charging pad fits for the Samsung GalaxyS20/20+/S10/10e/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/S6/S6 Edge/Note 10/9/8/7/5; 5W standard charging for wireless-enabled devices: AirPods 2/AirPods Pro/Galaxy Earbuds/ Earbuds+.

The wireless recharge back has a USB charging port to provide additional charging for your other devices, such as watches, beats headphones, iPads, and more. The LED display screen shows time, 24/12-hour format, and date, the intimate company on your bedside table.

