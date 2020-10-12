Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Alarm Clock $15 (Save 40%), more

ElectronicUs (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Charging Pad and Alarm Clock for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just dropped to $20 from its usual $25 going rate, today’s offer slashes another $5 off, saving you a total of 40% and marking a new all-time low. Bringing this charging pad to your nightstand ensures you can easily refuel a smartphone overnight without having to get cables involved. Its 10W output quickly charges Android devices while iPhones will be able to take advantage of its 7.5W speeds. That’s on top of the integrated alarm clock functionality that rounds out the notable features. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Big screen on the go! Anker Nebula portable projectors starting at $245
- Seneo 65W USB-C PD Charger: $14 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code O6QCASV3
- Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)
- Aukey 31.5W USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code LGO9Q9YV
- CHOETECH Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Prime members can get two TP-Link Smart Plugs for $10 (Reg. $20)
- Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- eufy brings an affordable smart lock to your front door, now $100 (Reg. $150)
- CHOETECH USB-C to Lightning Cable: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Mpow M7 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + RODOCJBF
- Home Depot discounts smart thermostats, security cameras, more up to 35%
- Aukey 24W GaN Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code G2JJCZMQ
Deals still live from the weekend:
- RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Bundle: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey Minima 18W USB-C Charger: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- CHOETECH 15W Qi Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code UGRMECX6
Perfectly 7.5W wireless charger compatible for iPhone SE 2/11/11 Pro/11Pro Max/Xs MAX/ X/XR/XS/8/8Plus; 10W wireless charging pad fits for the Samsung GalaxyS20/20+/S10/10e/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/S6/S6 Edge/Note 10/9/8/7/5; 5W standard charging for wireless-enabled devices: AirPods 2/AirPods Pro/Galaxy Earbuds/ Earbuds+.
The wireless recharge back has a USB charging port to provide additional charging for your other devices, such as watches, beats headphones, iPads, and more. The LED display screen shows time, 24/12-hour format, and date, the intimate company on your bedside table.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!