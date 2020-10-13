Oakley sunglasses, MacBook bags, apparel, more up to 50% off at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon’s offering up to 50% off Oakley sunglasses, backpacks, and apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Oakley Golf Ellipse Hat that’s marked down to $15.98 Prime shipped, which is an Amazon all-time low. Regularly this hat is priced at $28 and it can worn by both men and women alike. This style is highly breathable for comfort and perfect for working out or golfing. It also has an adjustable back for an exact fit. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 280 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Flak Draft Rectangular Sunglasses that are marked down to $90. This is another Amazon all-time low and this style is regularly priced at $226. They’re great for outdoor sports, including football season, and rated 4.7/5 stars.

You will also want to check out the Amazon’s in-house fashion sale that’s offering up to 30% off Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, and more.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

