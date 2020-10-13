Prime Day brings huge savings on electric bikes from Juiced and Amazon

Electric bicycles are booming in popularity as riders discover that they make great alternatives to public transportation and personal cars. Prime Day is a great time to snag a killer deal on a number of fun and efficient electric bicycles and even electric scooters.

While you would think that most of the electric bicycle deals would be found on Amazon, some large e-bike companies are competing with their own off-Amazon deals.

California-based Juiced Bikes has some great savings on their popular Scorpion and HyperScorpion electric mopeds.

The Scorpion is a 28 mph electric bicycle with a moped-style frame. It includes a large headlight and tail light, big rear rack, wide street tires, and a powerful rear motor.

Normally priced at $2,199, the Juiced Scorpion is on sale until October 14th for just $1,599.

The HyperScorpion uses the same frame but adds more power to get up over 30 mph with much higher acceleration.

It also adds a full light package including turn signals and a pair of mirrors. The Juiced HyperScorpion is normally priced at $3,499 but is on sale for an incredible $1,999 right now.

We actually reviewed the HyperScorpion last week on our sister site Electrek. Check out our review video above!

Amazon electric bicycle and scooter deals

Amazon also features a number of opportunities to save some cash on a new electric bicycle or e-scooter.

Schwinn has their commuter e-bike, the Schwinn Monroe, on sale for Prime Day.

The Schwinn Monroe single-speed is on sale for 20% off, bringing its price of $1,499 down to just $1,199.

The Monroe features a 250W rear hub motor and can reach up to 40 miles of range.

Jetson’s Iris electric scooter is also on sale for 12% off. That brings the standard price of $499 down to $439.

The scooter features speeds of up to 14 mph and a range of 12 miles. It’s also quite lightweight, at just 28 lbs. Compare that to an e-bike that often weighs twice as much!

Segway is also offering their top of the line Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter for 20% off as well. That drops the price from $769 to $615.

The Segway Ninebot ES4 has a top speed of 19 mph and a range of 28 miles, which is quite far for an electric scooter.

We’ve got our eyes peeled for more electric bicycle and e-scooter deals. Let us know in the comment section below if you see any good deals that we’ve missed!

