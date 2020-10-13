Prime Day brings huge savings on electric bikes from Juiced and Amazon

- Oct. 13th 2020 11:22 am ET

0

Electric bicycles are booming in popularity as riders discover that they make great alternatives to public transportation and personal cars. Prime Day is a great time to snag a killer deal on a number of fun and efficient electric bicycles and even electric scooters.

While you would think that most of the electric bicycle deals would be found on Amazon, some large e-bike companies are competing with their own off-Amazon deals.

California-based Juiced Bikes has some great savings on their popular Scorpion and HyperScorpion electric mopeds.

The Scorpion is a 28 mph electric bicycle with a moped-style frame. It includes a large headlight and tail light, big rear rack, wide street tires, and a powerful rear motor.

Normally priced at $2,199, the Juiced Scorpion is on sale until October 14th for just $1,599.

The HyperScorpion uses the same frame but adds more power to get up over 30 mph with much higher acceleration.

It also adds a full light package including turn signals and a pair of mirrors. The Juiced HyperScorpion is normally priced at $3,499 but is on sale for an incredible $1,999 right now.

We actually reviewed the HyperScorpion last week on our sister site Electrek. Check out our review video above!

Amazon electric bicycle and scooter deals

Amazon also features a number of opportunities to save some cash on a new electric bicycle or e-scooter.

Schwinn has their commuter e-bike, the Schwinn Monroe, on sale for Prime Day.

The Schwinn Monroe single-speed is on sale for 20% off, bringing its price of $1,499 down to just $1,199.

The Monroe features a 250W rear hub motor and can reach up to 40 miles of range.

Jetson’s Iris electric scooter is also on sale for 12% off. That brings the standard price of $499 down to $439.

The scooter features speeds of up to 14 mph and a range of 12 miles. It’s also quite lightweight, at just 28 lbs. Compare that to an e-bike that often weighs twice as much!

 

Segway is also offering their top of the line Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter for 20% off as well. That drops the price from $769 to $615.

The Segway Ninebot ES4 has a top speed of 19 mph and a range of 28 miles, which is quite far for an electric scooter.

We’ve got our eyes peeled for more electric bicycle and e-scooter deals. Let us know in the comment section below if you see any good deals that we’ve missed!

