UGREEN’s 18W USB-C charger + cable is perfect for iPhone 12 at $14, more

- Oct. 13th 2020 9:34 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its phone, tablet, and laptop accessories on sale. One of our favorites is this 18W USB-C Charger + MFi Lightning to USB-C Cable for $14.19 shipped. Normally $20, today’s deal saves 30% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup was announced today, and with it, the company ushered in the abolishment of included charging bricks. Apple now provides a USB-C to Lightning cable, but no brick to plug into the wall. Picking up this 18W USB-C brick gives you fast charging on your new iPhone, as well as a spare cable. Plus, it’ll work with other USB-C devices like iPad Pro or iPad Air. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our favorites, or swing by this page at Amazon to check out everything that’s on sale.

Another one of our favorites is the 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $15.99 shipped. Normally $20, today’s deal saves you 20% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’ve got Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or even a newer Chromebook, it’s very possible that you only have access to USB-C. If that’s the case, having a hub like this can be crucial to getting work done. The 6-in-1 function of UGREEN’s hub offers three USB 3.0 ports, SD, microSD, and 4K HDMI output. All of that happens over a single USB-C connection. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More UGREEN deals:

Ready to pick up some other PC gaming deals? Well, Prime Day has you covered. Swing by our guide to view everything, but a few deals you should seriously check out are the build-your-own-PC sale, peripheral and laptop discounts, and all of the others. There are plenty more sales to take a look at, so be sure to hit up our constantly-updated Prime Day hub to stay up-to-date.

UGREEN 18W USB-C Charger features:

  • USB C PD Charger: Equipped with a USB Type C port, UGREEN PD 3.0 charger provides you Max 18W output power, 2.5x faster. Charging iPhone Xs up to 50% in just 30 mins.
  • iPhone Charger Cable: Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing, It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger.

