Amazon’s in-house baby and kids clothing from $7 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off kid’s and baby clothing from its in-house brands. Our top pick from this sale is the Simple Joys by Carters Girls’ 3-Pack Loose Fit Fleece Footed Pajamas for $18.19 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $26, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are made of a soft fleece material to help keep your child warm and the zipper makes them convenient to take off and on. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our favorite styles.

Looking for holiday pajamas? The Simple Joys by Carters unisex 2-Pack Holiday Fleece Footed Sleep and Play are currently on sale for $11.89. To compare, these pajamas are regularly priced at $17. This style is also a fleece material and there are two print sets to choose from. With over 590 reviews, these sets are rated 4.8/5 stars.

You will also want to check out the Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles from just $30 shipped.

Carter’s Fleece Footed Pajamas feature:

For safety, sleepwear should be either flame resistant or snug-fitting. This item is snug-fitting.

Three sets of gripper-foot pajamas featuring fun patterns and appliques

Ankle-to-chin zipper with snap-over tab

Trusted Carter’s quality, everyday low prices, and hassle-free tag less packaging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

