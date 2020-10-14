Columbia apparel and shoes up to 45% off today only at Amazon: Jackets, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Columbia apparel and shoes. The most notable deal from this event is the Men’s Powder Lite Vest for $55.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $80, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This stylish vest comes in several color options and is lightweight as well as highly-packable, which is great for traveling. It also has large zippered pockets and a drawstring bottom to keep cold air from entering. Plus, you can find it in a women’s style for the same price. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

