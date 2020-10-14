Wemo’e 3-way HomeKit smart light switch falls to $35 for Prime Day, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of smart home discounts from various top brands. One of the best that we’re seeing right now is Wemo’s 3-way Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Light Switch for $34.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at the final stage of checkout. If you’re wanting a smart switch that functions with all of the major smart home assistants, then this is a great choice. It’ll work with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit, delivering multi-platform voice control with ease. Plus, the 3-way design allows you to use this on switches that are otherwise difficult to replace. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great smart home deals from TOPGREENER.

TOPGREENER Prime Day deals:

Don’t forget that we just saw a deal on Nooie’s 4-outlet smart surge protector, and we’re tracking plenty of other smart home deals that you should absolutely take a peek at right now. Also, you’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop place to stay up-to-date on the latest Amazon deals.

Wemo 3-way HomeKit Smart Light Switch features:

Control single pole and 3 way lights from the wall, the app or your voice*

Works with Apple home Kit, The Google Assistant and Alexa for hands free voice control

Randomize lights to make it look like you’re home even when you’re not

