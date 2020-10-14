Wemo’e 3-way HomeKit smart light switch falls to $35 for Prime Day, more

- Oct. 14th 2020 6:39 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of smart home discounts from various top brands. One of the best that we’re seeing right now is Wemo’s 3-way Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Light Switch for $34.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at the final stage of checkout. If you’re wanting a smart switch that functions with all of the major smart home assistants, then this is a great choice. It’ll work with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit, delivering multi-platform voice control with ease. Plus, the 3-way design allows you to use this on switches that are otherwise difficult to replace. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great smart home deals from TOPGREENER.

TOPGREENER Prime Day deals:

Don’t forget that we just saw a deal on Nooie’s 4-outlet smart surge protector, and we’re tracking plenty of other smart home deals that you should absolutely take a peek at right now. Also, you’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop place to stay up-to-date on the latest Amazon deals.

Wemo 3-way HomeKit Smart Light Switch features:

  • Control single pole and 3 way lights from the wall, the app or your voice*
  • Works with Apple home Kit, The Google Assistant and Alexa for hands free voice control
  • Randomize lights to make it look like you’re home even when you’re not

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Prime Day 2020 WeMo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide