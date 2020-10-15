Amazon’s #1 best-selling microwave popcorn maker drops to a low of $16

Amazon is offering the Ecolution 3-quart Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper for $15.99 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its regular going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve never made popcorn fresh with just kernels and a bit of oil, you’re missing out. My wife and I started doing this and it has an entirely different flavor from pre-packaged popcorn. Kernels are fairly low-cost overall and you’ll find that being able to customize your movie snack can become quite fun. This model is built to have a 3-in-1 lid, which covers the popcorn when cooking, measures the kernels before you cook, and then melts the butter for your popcorn. It’s 100% dishwasher safe, meaning it’ll be super simple to clean up. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’d rather use butter seasoning (which can be easier to use to evenly coat your popcorn), that’s a pretty budget-friendly buy. Just $2.50 on Amazon scores you a shaker of it that’ll last quite a while. The best part is it’s gluten-free and non-GMO, meaning that this is a fairly healthy alternative compared to other options out there.

If you’d rather not use the microwave to make popcorn, the Dash Popcorn Maker at $24 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it’s a bit more expensive, you’re still saving 20% from its regular going rate with the current sale that’s going on.

Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper features:

  • QUICK AND EASY – Delicious, healthy popcorn in three minutes. Simply measure popcorn kernels with the silicone lid, pour into the Micro-Pop, place in the microwave for three minutes and enjoy!
  • HIGH QUALITY DESIGN – Uniquely designed to spread hot air evenly, preventing accidental burning or un-popped kernels. Made with temperature safe borosilicate glass.
  • HEALTHY ALTERNATIVE – No oil or butter required. A healthy and affordable alternative to packaged popcorn bags which typically contain toxic chemicals and ingredients.
  • 3-IN-1 LID – Cover, measure and melt all-in-one. While no oil or butter is required to pop, the butter melting feature allows you melt butter while the popcorn is popping. Simply place a tablespoon of butter on the lid while your popcorn pops and pour once melted for theater-style popcorn.

