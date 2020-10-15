Stepping forward in their partnership, EPOS is now the gaming audio arm of Sennheiser. We’ve gone hands-on with some of the high-end wireless variants and even the entry-level GSP 300 in the past under the Sennheiser name, but now we’re taking a look at the newly branded EPOS GSX 300 sound card and EPOS GSP 602 gaming headset. Head below to watch the video and see them in action.

GSX 300: Introduction

While I’ve tried a few of the EPOS headsets, this is my first time with one of the sound cards. Coming in $79, the GSX 300 is the entry point but offers some great customizability to a gaming headset’s sound and microphone through the EPOS Gaming Suite app.

On the front of the small sound card is a large dial that is easy to find quickly while gaming, as well as a multi-function button. Within in the EPOS app, the button can be switched between changing preset EQ modes or swapping between 2.0 and 7.1 virtual surround sound modes. When changing sound modes, the ring around the volume dial will illuminate blue when on 2.0, and red when on 7.1.

For inputs and outputs, on the back of the sound card, we have separate mic in and audio out ports as well as a micro-USB port to connect to your computer.

EPOS Gaming Suite

Within the EPOS Gaming Suite App, there are plenty of controls for customizing audio and the microphone. Under the headset icon, the app lets you change the EQ and create or edit presets. You can also toggle between 2.0 and a virtual 7.1 mode. With surround sound enabled, dialing in some reverb in the app can help sweeten up the virtual mode a little more.

On the Microphone setting tab, there are three different settings for voice enhancement which make the voice a little more full with the warm setting or more clear. Be sure to watch the video and hear how these modes sound, but in my experience, the warm setting adds quite a bit of depth to the voice and makes it sound more natural.

EPOS GSX 300 & GSP 602: Video

EPOS GSP 602: Overview

EPOS has three different options in the GSP 600 series. The only variation being color schemes. The base 600 features a primarily black design with some red accents, the 601 features white and black, and the one we’re looking at, the 602, has navy blue and black bodywork with these very distinguishable bright orange ear cushions.

All of the EPOS headsets feature a technical design that makes no excuses for their gamer style. A large, wide headband connects to large earcups and the microphone can flip out and out of the way, but it’s large and hard to miss.

Flipping the microphone up and out of the way will mute the mic, and there is a large volume dial on the right earcup. The dial is smooth with a good bit of resistance and hard stops at 0 and 100.

How’s the comfort?

With the large headband and plush padded ear cushions, the GSP 602 is a very comfortable gaming headset. One other cool feature here that’s found on some of the other EPOS headsets is the ability to dial in clamping force a bit with two sliders on top of the headband. While it doesn’t make a huge difference, in my opinion, you can feel it start to let off or increase a little bit of pressure.

How do they sound together?

Matched directly with that comfort and camping force, the GSP 602 has great passive noise cancellation. Sure, it’s not to the level of ANC like that on the JBL Quantum 800, but without being uncomfortable, the headset can help remove background noise and keep the focus on the game.

With an incredible 10-30,000 Hz frequency response, the GSP 602 has a very powerful sound profile. Mated with the GSX 300, it’s easy to dial in the sound to a specific application. The built-in presets are great for flat, music, or an esport mode that minimizes low frequencies to make hearing critical in-game sounds easier, but it’s also easy to make your own like a bass boost EQ preset to really take advantage of that low-frequency range.

I found the headset to sound incredibly powerful. With that low-frequency level, it’s easy to make music or games rumble. Matched with some great clarity, they are versatile and sound great for music or games.

Picking out footsteps throughout the chaotic soundscapes in Call of Duty Warzone was pretty easy on the GSP 602. But, thanks to that deep frequency response, explosions and impact were plenty powerful and gave the headset a fun sound signature.

Mic check

One of the highlights of the GSP 602, though, is the microphone. Sure, it’s large, but it sounds great. Take that a step further with the GSX 300, and it’s easy to get a high-quality sound for your voice. Within the EPOS Gaming Suite software, changing vocal enhancement from off to warm adds a ton of depth to vocals. For situations where the utmost clarity is required, there is also a clear mode which sacrifices a natural sounding voice to cut back on the low end and cut through in-game audio.

Wrapping up

While EPOS doesn’t have the same brand recognition as Sennheiser, the sound quality is still top-notch. Their line of gaming headsets cover a wide range of features and price points and offer a great-sounding alternative to other popular headsets.

With the GSP 602 coming in at $219, it is a hard sale with great options like the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro at $180, but the EPOS headset sounds incredible with a great microphone as well as a unique color scheme that sets itself apart from the status quo.

