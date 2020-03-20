With a dedication to high-quality audio, the Sennheiser GSP 670 sits on top of its line of gaming headsets. Low-latency wireless, Bluetooth connectivity, and other features also add to this $319 premium headset. While I do think it could be the best sounding wireless gaming headset, it does have some other shortcomings. Check out the video below to hear some more thoughts and hear them in action.

Design and features

Despite a largely black and dark grey color scheme, it’s easy to tell what this headset is designed for. It has a very significant profile and an equally huge microphone. Subtle they are not.

On the left earcup, we have a micro-USB port, an adjustable microphone, and a slider switch with a couple of different functions. Just slide it down once and a voice will let you know how much battery is left in the headset.

On the right earcup, we find the volume dial, chat volume dial, and a multi-function button. This can be set up to either switch between presets, or toggle between surround and stereo sound.

The volume dial on the GSP 670 is probably one of my favorites that I’ve used. That might sound weird, but it’s super easy to find thanks to its large design, but its a smooth dial and it also has quite a bit of resistance to it so it won’t’ be easy to accidentally bump it and mess up your volume settings.

The volume dial also acts as the power button on the GSP 670. There is a tactile click when you turn the dial all the way down, and the headset will power off. You don’t really need to use this, though, because the headset will go into a standby mode when no audio signal is received for a period of time to save battery.

Sennheiser GSP 670: Video

Bluetooth

To add some more functionality, the GSP 670 also features Bluetooth connectivity. Unfortunately, this isn’t as smooth as some other headsets I’ve used in the past. I had the GSP 670 connected to my PC through the dongle, and to get it to enter Bluetooth pairing mode, I had to remove the dongle and wait for the voice to prompt with “dongle disconnected” before I could connect it to my iPhone. Once connected everything worked and sounded great, but then with the wireless dongle plugged back into my PC, it overrides the Bluetooth connection. You cannot use them both simultaneously.

Comfort

Even with its large design, the GSP 670 was quite comfortable for me. The large headband with soft earcups didn’t weigh too hard on top of my head. The earcups do rotate and tilt a little bit to fit different head shapes, but they don’t completely rotate to lay flat when you want to take a break from gaming.

There are adjustable sliders on top of the headset which help to dial in the clamping force of the GSP 670. To me, I couldn’t really tell a difference when using this – it always felt like it had quite a bit of clamping force.

But, everything feels well built. There are some great tactile elements like turning down the volume dial to turn off the headset and the satisfying click when lowering or raising the microphone.

How do they sound?

Not surprisingly, the GSP 670 sounds incredible. It’s impressive on paper with 10-23,000Hz frequency response, but that translates to deep, deep lows from explosions in action games, as well as being able to hear footsteps and gunshots. Everything was incredibly clear without being harsh or muddy.

Another requirement for a good gaming headset is being able to pick out and place different sounds. In most modern games there is a lot going on and being able to hear a grenade on your right while also noticing footsteps on your left can be critical in competitive games. The GSP 670 was great for playing a game like Call of Duty’s new Warzone mode.

One of the other benefits of this headset for gaming is the amount of sound isolation. It’s pretty reminiscent of wearing IEMs and blocks out most of the sound from your environment, especially when any audio is playing through the GSP 670. So this can really help you keep your head in the game and block out the environment.

Battery times

Battery life is rated at around 20 hours which is close to what I was getting. Another benefit of the sound isolation is that I didn’t have to turn the headset up as loud as others that I’ve used in the past. This is good for your ears to save your hearing, but also good for battery life on the GSP 670.

If you’re seeking battery life, be sure to check out the 670’s little brother, the Sennheiser GSP 370 that we reviewed last year with up to 100 hours of run time.

When the battery starts getting low, there is a voice prompt to charge it back up. You can still use the headset while it is plugged in to charge. Recharging goes quickly and you can get two hours of battery life in about seven minutes of charging.

Sennheiser Gaming Suite

To make some software adjustments on the GSP 670 and update firmware, the Sennheiser Gaming Suite has some nice features built-in, when it works properly. It was occasionally buggy and laggy. To get the headset to show up within the app, you need to make sure that it is set as the default in your system’s settings. Sennheiser makes this easy to do by clicking check devices in the app.

In conclusion

In the end, I do think the Sennheiser GSP 670 might be the best sounding wireless gaming headset I’ve used. The frequency response and clarity without being muddy or harsh are great for gaming. It makes footsteps and gunshots easy to hear and feels immersive thanks to the low rumble from explosions.

The app is a little buggy and Bluetooth isn’t as useful as I would have hoped, but this will probably be using this headset a lot for gaming.

