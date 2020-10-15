Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off MacBook bags, fall boots, more

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back and offering up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, backpacks, shoes, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Easily update your fall look with the Melony Boots. This classic style is very versatile to pair with leggings, jeans, dresses, skirts, and more. Originally priced at $259, however during the sale you can find them for $119. These boots are available in two color options and have a gold logo on the side to add a stylish touch. Plus, they feature a block heel that makes walking a breeze as well as a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Staci Laptop Tote that can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook stylishly. This tote is currently on sale for $139, which is $310 off the original rate. It also comes in five fun color options and is a great option for school, work, or traveling.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!