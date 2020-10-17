Amazon’s Gold Box has Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of DOSS Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds from $19.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the SoundBox Touch Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $19.57, which regularly goes for $28. With 20-hour battery life, this speaker is designed to go all day with you, be it at the beach, lake, or patio as you enjoy the fall weather. The 12W speakers available here deliver a full sound-stage for the price point and allow you to enjoy your favorite tunes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 35,000 shoppers. Be sure to swing by Amazon’s roundup of other sales available with other speakers and true wireless earbud options.

Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we can find for a similarly-powered Bluetooth speaker. For comparison, this 5W Bluetooth speaker is just $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That saves you just $1.50 from today’s lead deal, but it offers more than a 50% cut in power and even sports 5-hours less of runtime per charge.

Looking for something of a higher-quality? Well, check out our Bluetooth speaker guide. We’re constantly updating this guide with the best deals from around the web, both on the budget-friendly and higher-end side of things.

DOSS SoundBox Touch Bluetooth Speaker features:

Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch.

Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking.

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly.

