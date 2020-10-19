Amazon takes $129 off DEWALT’s 165-Ft. Laser Level, now $250 (2020 low)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12V MAX 165-foot Laser Level (DW0822LR) for $249.99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $129 off the going rate and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked throughout all of 2020. This DEWALT offering aims to take accuracy of upcoming projects to the next level. The entire thing is quite durable with an IP65 debris- and water-resistance rating that’s paired with 2-meter drop protection. A range of up to 165-feet allows you to tackle construction-grade projects with precision. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you’ve bagged $129 in savings on the deal above, why not use that to further expand your tool collection? Right now you can snag Bosch’s Blaze Bluetooth Laser Measure for $94. It too has a range of 165-feet and accuracy is rated within 1/8 of an inch. Bluetooth connectivity makes it a cinch to send measurements to the Bosch smartphone app.

And while you’re at it, be sure to check out today’s Woot sale on SOG multi-tool kits. There you’ll find up to 40% off a variety of options. Pricing starts at $28 with our favorite discount being the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multitool Kit with Hex Driver Set for $44. Swing by the full roundup to see what else is in store.

DEWALT 12V MAX 165-foot Laser Level features:

Vertical & horizontal cross, along with up and down plumb dots

1/4″ and 5/8″ threads, locking pendulum, and battery indicator

Includes 4) AA batteries with starter pack

