Snag DEWALT’s 5-Pc. Oscillating Tool Blades Kit at $25 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-piece Oscillating Tool Blades Kit for $24.98 shipped. That’s 27% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Despite bearing the DEWALT brand, this kit is universal and ready to accommodate “all major brands” with “no adapter required.” Inside you’ll find five blades made for a wide variety of applications. An included Tough Case allows owners to customize compartments and tailor it to their own needs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not use today’s savings to also grab SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6? This handy set comes in a compact case which tidily holds each of its 33-bits. The options inside are the “most common sizes,” helping ensure you have what’s needed for typical projects.

Oh, and while we’re talking DEWALT, did you see that Amazon is taking $129 off DEWALT’s 165-Ft. Laser Level? It aims to take the accuracy of your projects to the next level. It boasts an IP65 debris- and water-resistance rating that’s paired with 2-meter drop protection.

DEWALT 5-piece Oscillating Tool Blades Kit features:

Universal fitment for use on all major brands

No adapter required

Variety set of blades for multiple applications

