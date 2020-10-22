Harman Kardon Citation 100 delivers Google Assistant for $100 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 but trends between $150 and $200 more regularly. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. With a sleek fabric design and integrated Google Assistant controls, this smart speaker departs from other popular alternatives out there by delivering standout visuals. You can pair this speaker with other Harman Kardon offerings to deliver multi-room or stereo sound. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make the switch to Alexa and go with Amazon’s new Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $60. If you’re engrained in Assistant, this might not be a worthwhile move, but for those just starting out, diving in with Alexa may be more affordable. Amazon has introduced a slew of new speakers in recent months and the updated Echo Dot is certainly worth a look.

In case you missed it earlier this week, Nest Mini Smart Speakers are currently down to $29 for a limited time. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate. It’s an easy and affordable way to add Assistant to your setup.

Harman Kardon Citation 100 features:

Citation 100 blends innovation in home audio entertainment with a sophisticated and beautiful design. The premium blended wool fabric, made by Kvadrat, is dirt repellent and flame retardant. For over 65 years for Harman Kardon has been dedicated to delivering luxurious audio experiences that allow the listener to feel the music and immerse them in the moment. Citation is the ultimate expression and is the worlds first truly premium product of its kind.

