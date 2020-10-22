Apple’s new iPad Air gets $40 pre-order discount, the best price yet

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Get this deal Reg. $599 $559

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. That’s a $40 savings off the regular going pre-order price and the best we’ve seen all-time by $10. Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

Thankfully, Apple is finally making the transition to USB-C on more devices. That includes the new iPad Air. Make the most of your savings today and pick up an extra 6-foot USB-C cable so you always have an extra one around the house. You’ll be able to enjoy faster power-ups here along with compatibility with more wall chargers than ever before.

You’ll find a smattering of deals in our Apple guide this morning, including new price drops on iPod touch and the latest 10.2-inch iPad. This week’s HD movie sale at Apple is also worth a closer look if you’re interested in picking up some scary Halloween movies this fall.

iPad Air features:

  • Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Belkin unveils ‘smallest 60W charger’ along...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More

Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air sees $29 pre-order discount in all colors

$29 off Learn More
$100 off

Apple’s upgraded 5K iMac returns to all-time low pricing with this discount

$2,199 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
Up to 40%

Save on Android phones from $60: Galaxy S10 $420, Pixel, more (Refurb)

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $249

ecobee delivers HomeKit, more in its SmartThermostat for $208 (Reg. $249)

$208 Learn More
Review

Philips Fidelio X3 Review: Huge soundstage in an elegant design [Video]

Learn More