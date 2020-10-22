Apple’s new iPad Air gets $40 pre-order discount, the best price yet

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. That’s a $40 savings off the regular going pre-order price and the best we’ve seen all-time by $10. Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

Thankfully, Apple is finally making the transition to USB-C on more devices. That includes the new iPad Air. Make the most of your savings today and pick up an extra 6-foot USB-C cable so you always have an extra one around the house. You’ll be able to enjoy faster power-ups here along with compatibility with more wall chargers than ever before.

You’ll find a smattering of deals in our Apple guide this morning, including new price drops on iPod touch and the latest 10.2-inch iPad. This week’s HD movie sale at Apple is also worth a closer look if you’re interested in picking up some scary Halloween movies this fall.

iPad Air features:

Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

