NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro mini console with 20 games now down to $100

-
AmazonApps GamesSNK
Get this deal Reg. $130 $100

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $100 shipped. Also now matched at Walmart. Regularly $130, today’s offer is nearly 25% off, within $1 off the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a miniature gaming console that doubles as a controller for your PC, NEOGEO mini console, and Android devices. Alongside its 720p HDMI output for use on your big screen and 3.5mm audio out, this console houses 20 of SNK’s “best retro fighting games” including classics like King of Fighters titles, Fatal Fury 3, Samurai Shodown, and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more. 

Just make sure you scoop up or have an AmazonBasics HDMI Cable laying around so you’re ready to go on day one as the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro does not ship with one in the box. You might also want to take a closer look at the compatible NEOGEO mini PAD controllers for some 2-player action as well. 

Elsewhere in the home arcade space, we are still tracking a big-time deal on Arcade1Up’s PartyCade machine. But be sure to check out the brand’s new Golden Axe cabinet and its touchscreen Infinity Game Table. Just make sure you don’t forget about the new Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

  • 20 built-in classic SNK games
  • Use as a Controller and a standalone Console
  • Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick.
  • Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro
  • 720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

