Arcade1Up’s PartyCade packs 8 retro titles with a mountable design at $200

QVC is currently offering the Arcade1Up 8-Game PartyCade for $199.96 shipped in either Asteroids or Pac-Man versions. Down from the usual $300 going rate, it recently dropped to $242 and is now down to its second-best price to date. This is also the lowest we’ve seen outside of a pre-order discount that dropped it to $199. Arcade1Up’s PartyCade delivers a more compact way to enjoy old school games without giving up the brand’s usual retro flair. There’s a 17-inch display at the center of the experience alongside detailed artwork and a 3-in-1 design that can be wall-mounted, hung on your door, or used on a table. Plus, you’ll have a choice between two different collections of eight titles. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alongside just letting you play a collection of retro arcade titles, the PartyCade will also look great alongside the rest of your gear. Complete your game room upgrade by grabbing one of Arcade1Up’s stools with some of your savings. This is a great way to bring even more of that retro action into your setup while providing a more comfortable way to enjoy extended gaming sessions as you try and clock a new high score.

Earlier today, we got a first look at the upcoming Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine from Atari which brings much of that same old school action noted above to your setup. But if it’s gear for your new console, we spotted some noteworthy Nintendo price drops today with various Joy-Con styles hitting $69 alongside the Pro Controller at $59.

Arcade1Up PartyCade features:

Relive your glory days of afternoons at the arcade with this Partycade arcade machine! Designed to be mounted on a wall, hanging over a door, or sitting on a table, this sweet setup features eight classic games and comes complete with original artwork and coinless operation (every kid’s dream!), adding the ultimate cool factor to your finished basement, man cave, home office, or dining room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!