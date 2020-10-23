NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System now $272.50 (Save 26%), more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $272.65 shipped. Down from its $370 going rate, it recently dropped to $330 and is now down the additional $58. Today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings overall and marks the best we’ve seen since July when it was $3 less. Delivering 5,000-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this NETGEAR Orbi system includes both the main router and an additional satellite for blanketing your entire home in reliable internet. On top of 3Gb/s speeds, there’s also seven Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your network as well as optional parental controls, a dedicated backhaul channel, and more. Over 9,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Voice Speaker and Satellite for $99.99. Find it at B&H for the same price with the on-page coupon, as well. Down from $180, this is matching the all-time low and saving you nearly 45%. Whether you have an existing Orbi setup or want to expand the featured system, this will add an extra 2,000-square feet of coverage into the mix alongside built-in Alexa functionality. Rated 4/5 stars from over 240 shoppers.

Don’t forget you can still ditch the rental modem by taking advantage of this discounted 500Mb/s NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 offering at $100. Then be sure to check out the new Orbi Mesh system with a built-in modem, which is the first of its kind to tout the latest Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 standards. Or just swing by our AmpliFi Alien hands-on review for our preferred 802.11ax router.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Sytem features:

Bring fast, secure, and reliable internet to your entire family with the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System. No more WiFi boosters or extenders necessary. The Orbi WiFi Router and Satellite extend high performance WiFi to your property from the basement to the backyard. The system smartly manages your WiFi so that each device’s access is optimized and never interrupted.

