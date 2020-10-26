Samsung’s Galaxy A71 Smartphone with 5G drops to new low of $495 (Save $105)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $495 shipped. Down from the typical $600 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $105 discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering flagship features in a more affordable package, Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display alongside 5G connectivity. There’s also a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back as well as support for the new Android One UI that just rolled out. Over 225 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $20. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photos, video, and file space.

You’ll also find even more discounts over in our Android guide. Right now, Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone is $151 off and puts a 4K OLED screen in your pocket for $549. Then go load up your new handset with all of the best app deals and freebies.

Samsung A71 5G Smartphone features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

