GAP offers 40% off sitewide + extra 20% off your order during its Fall Flash Sale

GAP takes 40% off sitewide with promo code SMILE at checkout. Plus, save an extra 20% off your order when you apply GAPTREAT at checkout. Orders exceeding $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Vintage Soft Sweatshirt is currently marked down to $19, which is down from its original rate of $40. It’s available in six color options and can easily be worn with jeans or joggers alike. This is a great style to be layered under vests, jackets, over t-shirts, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vintage Soft Sweatshirt $19 (Orig. $40)
- Slub Henley T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $40)
- Standard Jeans $29 (Orig. $60)
- Pocket Flannel Shirt $29 (Orig. $60)
- Merino Mockneck Sweater $38 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vintage Soft Classic Joggers $24 (Orig. $50)
- GapFit Quilted Jacquard Hoodie $38 (Orig. $80)
- Blackout Full Length Leggings $34 (Orig. $70)
- Luxe Stripe Boatneck Sweater $34 (Orig. $70)
- Everyday Flannel Shirt $29 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off its best styles and an extra 40% off clearance.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!