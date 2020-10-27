GAP offers 40% off sitewide + extra 20% off your order during its Fall Flash Sale

GAP takes 40% off sitewide with promo code SMILE at checkout. Plus, save an extra 20% off your order when you apply GAPTREAT at checkout. Orders exceeding $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Vintage Soft Sweatshirt is currently marked down to $19, which is down from its original rate of $40. It’s available in six color options and can easily be worn with jeans or joggers alike. This is a great style to be layered under vests, jackets, over t-shirts, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off its best styles and an extra 40% off clearance.

