Upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with meross accessories from $17

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 2-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the best in over six months. This 2-outlet smart plug is a great way to expand your smart home to the outdoors with its weather-resistant design. On top of being able to use the companion smartphone app, both Alexa and Assistant can be commanded to turn on each of the outlets. And with the holidays inching closer, this is a great way to bring decorations into the rest of your smart setup. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $17.

Other meross smart home deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup without having to pay full price. August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock is currently down to $209 and brings HomeKit control to your front door at one of its best prices yet. That’s on top of Amazon’s Cloud Cam, which has dropped to $50.

meross 2-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug features:

 Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US.

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
