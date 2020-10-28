Amazon slashes up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, more from $126

-
Get this deal Save 27% From $126

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Zinus bedding deals as low as $126. Our top pick is the Dori Upholstered King Bed Frame for $259 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and is within $8 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This modern bed frame features a square-stitched headboard with refined wingbacks. It’s comprised of solid wood and steel, helping usher in a sturdy form-factor. Durable wood slats are used throughout and are said to “support and extend the life of your mattress.” Zinus backs this frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed-related deals.

More bed-related deals:

Once you’re out of bed, relax at your desk with RESPAWN’s reclinable RAVEN-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair. It’s down to $129, a price that clocks in at $51 under what you’d typically have to spend. Oh, and it’s worth noting that this deal serves up a new all-time low.

Zinus Dori Upholstered King Bed Frame features:

  • Made with modern details like a square-stitched headboard with refined wingbacks, but built sturdy with a solid wood and steel frame, this stunning upholstered bed doesn’t make you sacrifice great mattress support
  • Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
  • Everything you need is efficiently packed into one box and shipped straight to your door; all parts, tools and instructions are located in the zippered compartment of the headboard for easy, two-person assembly in under an hour

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
