Smartphone Accessories: Caseology iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $6 (Save 75%), more

Caseology’s official Amazon storefront is currently taking 75% off a collection of its iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases for $5.99 each with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Our top pick is the Caseology Vault iPhone 11 Pro Case which is down from its usual $24 going rate. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time and comes within $1 of the low set back in May. Sporting “certified military grade protection,” Caseology’s Vault case is lined with an inner layer of TPU that helps provide shock absorption and features a stylish matte black design. Over 135 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Vault is the durable armor your device needs. A tough yet lightweight layer of TPU armors your phone from everyday drops and tumbles. Vault’s deceptively slim profile packs military grade protection and high impact shock absorption, resulting in a case that can take what life throws at it. Our slim understated design features sleek modern detailing that completes its rugged exterior, never looking out of place. Take Vault with you to the office or the outdoors–a versatile case that keeps up with you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!