Save up to 33% on Belkin speakers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $19

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Belkin charging accessories, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more from $19. One highlight is the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $199.99 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Combining a smart speaker with 10W Qi charging pad, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite streamlines your desk or nightstand. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Belkin deals:

Earlier this morning, we also spotted a series of wireless chargers and other accessories on sale from $11 in today’s Gold Box. That’s on top of these Spigen iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad gear discounts and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

