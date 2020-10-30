Save up to 33% on Belkin speakers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $19

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Belkin charging accessories, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more from $19. One highlight is the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $199.99 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Combining a smart speaker with 10W Qi charging pad, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite streamlines your desk or nightstand. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.
Other notable Belkin deals:
- Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro: $250 (Reg. $300)
- In-Ear Lightning Headphones: $25 (Reg. $30)
- Power Bank 5K with Lightning Connector: $19 (Reg. $25)
- Lightning Ethernet + Power Adapter: $90 (Reg. $100)
- Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus: $233 (Reg. $250)
- SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $60)
- 10W Qi Charging Pad: $25 (Reg. $30)
Earlier this morning, we also spotted a series of wireless chargers and other accessories on sale from $11 in today’s Gold Box. That’s on top of these Spigen iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad gear discounts and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.
Belkin SoundForm Elite features:
SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.
