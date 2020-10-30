Govee’s 2-pack of thermometer/hygrometers have built-in screens + Bluetooth at $8 each

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Bluetooth Thermometer/Hygrometer Sensors for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code TBKZTDUP at checkout. Today’s deal saves you $7 and knocks a total of 30% off its regular price. You’ll find that each thermometer/hygrometer can sense temperature and humidity, as well as record highs and lows. There’s a built-in display to showcase the data, but it also features Bluetooth so you can monitor it from an app on your phone just the same. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need one, this thermometer/hygrometer from Govee is still a killer value. Coming in at $11 on Amazon, it offers a built-in display like today’s lead deal, though it doesn’t quite have the same amount of information available here. However, it still connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth to provide more information.

However, you can just put this suction cup window thermometer outside to know what the temperature is at any time. It has a digital display and comes in at just $9.50 on Amazon, making it a great choice for those who are working on a tighter budget. You’ll also notably lose Bluetooth functionality, but at the lower price, that’s kind of a given here.

Govee Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

Hassle-free LCD Display: With higher-resolution LCD display, this hygrometer is easy to read. Besides real-time temp and humidty, max/min records, the screen also boasts 3 indicators: DRY/COMFORT/WET. Always keep aware of changes of the environment

High Accuracy: Thanks to a built-in Swiss-made sensor, the temperature is accurate to ±0.54°F and humidity is ±3%RH. Enjoy incredibly precise data from the hygrometer thermometer every 2 seconds

Remote Monitoring: Up to 80m/260ft (no obstructions) bluetooth range enables you to remotely monitor the temp and humidity on the app. Check real-time readings of the baby room and ensure your little one stay comfortable without disturbing him

