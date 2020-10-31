Halloween delivers Citizen Eco-Drive timepiece discounts from $124 (Up to $174 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Citizen Eco-Drive watch discounts priced from $124. Our top pick happens to be the Navihawk A-T Watch for $326.25 shipped. That’s $174 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This large Citizen watch boasts a 48mm case size. It’s comprised of stainless steel and paired with a mesh bracelet. Wearers can rest easy knowing that it’s able to resist water even in depths of up to 666 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen watch discounts.

More Citizen watches on sale:

And while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse yesterday’s list of watch discounts. There you’ll find Citizen, Timex, and Skagen deals from $40. Our favorite is the Citizen Eco-Drive Sport at $97.50. It’s currently $128 off, making it a discount that’s unlikely to last. Swing by the rest of the sale to see every other discount.

Citizen Eco-Drive Navihawk A-T Watch features:

  • Movement:Eco-Drive U680, Atomic Timekeeping. Case Size: 48mm.
  • Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet, Deployment Clasp with Push Button
  • Case Material:Silver-Tone Stainless Steel, Rotating Inner Ring, Pilot’s Rotating Slide Rule Dial Ring
  • Crystal:Anti-Reflective Mineral Crystal
  • Water Resistance:WR200/20Bar/666ft, Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling

