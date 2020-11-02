Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $36, more

ZD LAND (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $36.33 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 7E3KUQ2X at checkout. Down from its $46 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats the previous price cut by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Aukey’s 20000mAh power back packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content. Over 475 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge your iPhone 11 Pro Max up to 50% in 30 minutes. The LED battery level indicator shows the remaining battery level at a glance. A dedicated wireless charging indicator ensures correct wireless charging and shows when wireless fast charging is active.

