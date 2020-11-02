Mid Century Modern furniture 30% off Gold Box, from $21

-
AmazonchairFurniture
Get this deal 30% off $21+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Mid Century Modern furniture for living and dining rooms for 30% off starting at $20.99. Standouts here include:

  • Pulaski Home Comfort Mid Century Modern Wood Frame Accent Chair: $97.29
  • VASAGLE ALINRU Computer Desk, Office Desk: $55.99
  • Southern Enterprises Alatna End Table: $84.30
  • SEI Furniture AMZ8028TL Alwyne Industrial Pendant Light, Silver: $58.21
  • Southern Enterprises Yourman Console: $299.41
  • VASAGLE Coat Stand, Solid Wood Coat Rack: $20.99
  • much more

Mid Century Modern Wood Frame Accent Chair features:

  • 46% Polyester, 29% Acrylic, 25% Other
  • Classic mid-century modern chair design, updated with plush foam padding for comfort
  • Comfortable, stylish accent seating that works in any room of the home
  • Woven multi-tone fabric adds a vintage feel with modern durability and easy maintenance
  • Plush upholstered seat balances support and comfort; hardwood frame delivers long-lasting performance.
  • Built on a hardwood solid frame with soft, supportive seat and back for comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

chair

Furniture

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro hits one of the best p...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $719

Amazon’s standout Rivet Jackson Leather Chair and Ottoman combo hits $566 (Reg. $719)

$566 Learn More

Herman Miller unwraps new Sayl Gaming Chair, expanding its lineup further

Learn More
50% off

Reigns Game of Thrones now 50% off via iOS for limited time + more from $1

From $1 Learn More

Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a $70 all-in-one PC solution for the holidays

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Money Pro Finance, Lost Portal CCG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to $200 off

Let these iRobot robotic vacuums handle the holiday mess from $180 (Up to $200 off)

From $180 Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $25, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $47.50, more

$25 Learn More
30% off

Burt’s Bees matching family pajamas from $7.40 Prime shipped at Amazon

From $7.40 Learn More