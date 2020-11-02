Mid Century Modern furniture 30% off Gold Box, from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Mid Century Modern furniture for living and dining rooms for 30% off starting at $20.99. Standouts here include:
- Pulaski Home Comfort Mid Century Modern Wood Frame Accent Chair: $97.29
- VASAGLE ALINRU Computer Desk, Office Desk: $55.99
- Southern Enterprises Alatna End Table: $84.30
- SEI Furniture AMZ8028TL Alwyne Industrial Pendant Light, Silver: $58.21
- Southern Enterprises Yourman Console: $299.41
- VASAGLE Coat Stand, Solid Wood Coat Rack: $20.99
- much more
Mid Century Modern Wood Frame Accent Chair features:
- 46% Polyester, 29% Acrylic, 25% Other
- Classic mid-century modern chair design, updated with plush foam padding for comfort
- Comfortable, stylish accent seating that works in any room of the home
- Woven multi-tone fabric adds a vintage feel with modern durability and easy maintenance
- Plush upholstered seat balances support and comfort; hardwood frame delivers long-lasting performance.
- Built on a hardwood solid frame with soft, supportive seat and back for comfort
