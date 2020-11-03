Bodum’s electric coffee and hot chocolate milk frother now $42 (Reg. $60)

-
Bodum its now offering its BISTRO Electric Milk Frother in white for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60 direct and over at Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model has never sold for less than $60 at Amazon, for comparison sake. It can handle hot milk frothing and heating, hot chocolate, and cold frothing. The “automatic temperature control ensures there’s no risk of burning or scalding” while the 1-cup capacity can handle 400ml of milk at a time. A stainless steel body, the heat-resistant, silicone band, and boil-dry protection round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, check out the Bodum Latteo Manual Milk Frother. It will save you significantly more at $17 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings on Amazon from nearly 800 customers. It will clearly require a little bit more elbow grease on your part, but it will get the job done for much less. 

Just make sure you head right over to today’s Amazon Gold Box coffee sale for additional deals at up to 37% off and starting from $49. Then dig in to our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s best household essential offers. 

More on the Bodum BISTRO Electric Milk Frother:

Transform your daily cup of joe into a coffeehouse specialty with the BISTRO Barista electric milk frother. This magical little device has three different programs, so you can enjoy barista-quality coffee and hot chocolate from the comfort of your home. The BISTRO Barista whips up luxurious hot froth and creamy cold froth, it heats milk for a mouth-watering café latte, and has a special hot chocolate maker – ensuring that all your favorite drinks will be heated or frothed to perfection.

