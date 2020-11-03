LG’s TONE Free Wireless Earbuds pack a UV disinfecting case at $107 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds for $106.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer marks the lowest to date at Amazon and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen overall. LG’s TONE Free deliver on a true wireless design that comes backed by IPX4 water-resistance, 6-hour playback, and Meridian Audio support. The comparison charging case brings an extra 12-hours of battery life alongside Qi charging support and a built-in UV light that’s said to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds in-between listening sessions. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage from earlier in the year. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the Qi features on the lead deal can grab the LG TONE Free with its standard charging case for $96. You’re getting a similar package to the lead deal, with the same audio functionality. You’ll just miss out on being able to wirelessly charge the earbuds, as well as the more unique UV disinfection tech noted above.

We’re also still tracking a limited time discount on Apple’s new Powerbeats with its included H1 chip for $130. Not to mention, Samsung smartphone owners won’t want to miss out on the $30 discount that’s still live on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at $140.

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds feature:

Immerse yourself in your favorite playlist while on the go with the TONE Free Wireless Earbuds. These lightweight stick style earbuds are ergonomically designed to stay in your ear for comfortable, all-day wear. The soft, medical-grade silicone ear-gels are made with non-toxic, hypoallergenic material. It s compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri. And, its IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!