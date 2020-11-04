Over the last couple of days, photos showcasing usable PS5 storage have surfaced. Sony’s console is labeled as shipping with an 825GB capacity, but after all is said and done, it appears that owners will only have 667GB available to use. While it’s still largely up in the air how much storage next-generation games will require, if it turns out to be anything like PS4 and the like, many early adopters should be prepared to erase and re-download their favorite titles to make enough room. Thankfully, Sony had the foresight to allow NVMe storage upgrades. Below, you’ll discover which options should be fast enough to properly expand PS5 storage.

Samsung 980 PRO Solid-State Drive

First things first, one of PlayStation 5’s headlining features is fast onboard storage. This makes loading screens seem non-existent when compared with current-generation console games. For this reason, PS5 lets players expand using NVMe solid-state drives. Sony requires 5,500MB/s read speeds, and Samsung 980 PRO delivers.

It was unveiled back in September and is now available for order. Performance reaches up to 7,000MB/s, handily exceeding PS5 storage add-on requirements. We covered Samsung’s new drive, but if you’d like to skip reading about it and just order, head over to Amazon now to grab yours for as little as $149.99. New Samsung 980 PRO SSD lineup delivers 7,000MB/s performance

WD SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive

A couple of weeks or so after Samsung unveiled its wicked-fast NVMe solid-state drive, Western Digital took the wraps off its head-to-head competitor. Specifications are quite similar, and the drives are available at select retailers. Unfortunately, these drives haven’t yet appeared on Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, next-generation console gaming is going to be more powerful and immersive than ever before. When going head-to-head with gaming PCs, both of the upcoming Sony and Microsoft consoles arguably undercut how much it costs to get your foot in the door. This doesn’t come without its caveats, though, and the low amount of usable onboard storage is clearly one of them.

While incredibly-fast loading times and game switching will be nice to have, it’s a bit daunting just how much this drives up the cost of additional storage for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. One workaround that many could consider is buying a much more cost-effective external HDD and offloading any unused games there. This way, players can quickly move games to and from internal storage as needed without having to spend a fortune.

