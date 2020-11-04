VAVA’s USB-C hubs has up to 65W PD charging, Ethernet, 4K60 HDMI, more from $18.50

VAVA-Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $69.99 shipped with the code HBG3Y2OM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $110, today’s deal saves you $40 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Here, you’ll find a wide array of ports available that make it super simple to turn your laptop into a desktop. One cable will provide 65W USB-C Power Delivery charging, four USB-A ports, SD/microSD, Gigabit Ethernet, and two 4K HDMI outputs. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the side, which rounds up the ample I/O available here. Whether you have an iPad Pro, MacBook, or even Chromebook, this is a killer docking station. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Looking for something more budget-focused? We also spotted that VAVA-Direct via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.73 Prime shipped with the code AXSSKBDL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s deal knocks around 25% off its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll most notably lose out on the dual 4K HDMI ports and 65W charging here, but still retain multiple USB-A, SD/microSD, and passthrough charging capabilities. There’s also a single 4K HDMI output here, which can be used to send your laptop or iPad’s screen to an external display. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Speaking of laptops, did you see that Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now? It’s down to $2,099, which shaves $300 off its regular going rate. You’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports here, which are all USB-C, meaning today’s two hubs would be the perfect accessories.

VAVA 12-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

A Full Functional Laptop Companion: VAVA 12-in-1 USB C Docking Station comes with all the necessary functions you need in daily life and general work, Including HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.0 , USB 2.0, SD/TF card, 3.5mm Audio & Microphone slot, and 1 PD (type C) output to charge your phone.

Brilliant Performance with Dual Display: Try out the latest 4k@60Hz ultra high-definition video in the Mirror Mode with your projector, HDTV or monitor. Optimizing your visual experience of playing video games, watching movies and many other activities.

Auto-Adjusting Ethernet Port: The RJ45 port can recognize your internet speed and automatically adjusts to the highest level, no matter it is 10/100/1000Mbps.

