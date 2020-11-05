Today we are getting a look at the Big Lots Black Friday ad. After catching a glimpse of HP’s offerings earlier this morning, not to mention the rest of the big-time ads right here, it’s time to see what Big Lots will have in store. Ranging from kitchenware and home goods to furniture sets, toys, and more, head below for a closer at the retailer’s best upcoming offers, Black Friday store hours, and more.

Will Big Lots be open on Thanksgiving Day?

According to the 2020 Big Lots Black Friday ad, the retailer will be hosting a more traditional holiday event, with stores opening on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The store will then re-open on Black Friday at 6 a.m., with stores generally closing at 10 p.m. outside of Thanksgiving day. It’s hard to get a read on the online schedule, but it looks like most of the deals featured in today’s ad will be live from Wednesday, November 25 through Saturday, November 28, 2020, or until quantities last.

Black Friday at Big Lots:

While Big Lots might not be the hottest retailer out there when it comes to the latest and greatest tech, Apple gear, and smart home deals, it does feature some solid offers for Black Friday every year. 2020 is no exception, with big-time offers on holiday decor, 25% off all toys, deals for your furry friends, and hundreds of dollars in savings on sofas and furniture.

Up to $210 off sofa sets, chairs, bedroom sets, and more

sofa sets, chairs, bedroom sets, and more 30% off select office furniture

select office furniture 30% off select Shark, Bissell and Dirt Devil floor care

select Shark, Bissell and Dirt Devil floor care Sealy Queen Sets from $369 (Roughly $50 off)

(Roughly $50 off) Select Emeril Lagasse Air Fryers will be 50% off

Big Lots Black Friday ad scan:

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

