Instant Pot’s 6-Qt. Duo Nova Multi-Cooker from $57 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $56.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is slightly below the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since January and the best we can find. Perfect for 1-pot meal solutions for the whole family, this model combines seven small appliances into one with a wealth of preset cooking programs. The ”elegant” blue LCD screens displays your selections during the process while the stainless steel cooking pot is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. This model is an Amazon best-seller and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 138,000 customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, the 3-quart model is currently listed at $80 on Amazon right now. While you will find the previous-generation Instant Pot Lux Mini down at $50 right now, you’re cutting your overall capacity in half with this model. Unless you want to take your chances with potential doorbusters or the larger 8-quart model during Black Friday sales that could sell out in seconds, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration. 

Swing by our home goods deal hub for more of today's most notable price drops on kitchenware including today's Gold Box air fryer sale

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker:

An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt. Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time. 

