Instant Pot’s 6-Qt. Duo Nova Multi-Cooker from $57 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $56.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is slightly below the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since January and the best we can find. Perfect for 1-pot meal solutions for the whole family, this model combines seven small appliances into one with a wealth of preset cooking programs. The ”elegant” blue LCD screens displays your selections during the process while the stainless steel cooking pot is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. This model is an Amazon best-seller and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 138,000 customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the 3-quart model is currently listed at $80 on Amazon right now. While you will find the previous-generation Instant Pot Lux Mini down at $50 right now, you’re cutting your overall capacity in half with this model. Unless you want to take your chances with potential doorbusters or the larger 8-quart model during Black Friday sales that could sell out in seconds, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker:

An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt. Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time.

