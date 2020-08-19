Whether you’ve been a subscriber to EA Access or Origin Access in the past, both services are now coming under now roof. EA Play, as the new service is called offers a fresh new look, all the same benefits as before, and even more. Launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Origin, and also Steam (for the first time), EA Play is the best way to enjoy games from Electronics Arts regardless of what platform you play on.

EA/Origin Access come under one roof with EA Play

Since the inception of both services, Origin Access has been reserved for PC players, and EA Access has been the service that console gamers used. But, Electronics Arts is wanting to bring both services under one roof: EA Play.

For the first time, EA is launching its subscription service on four platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Origin, and now Steam. This means that on August 31, EA Play will be accessible to more gamers than ever before, broadening the availability of Electronic Arts’ titles.

Two tiers of EA Play both deliver great value

EA Play will come in two tiers: EA Play and Play Pro. The standard version will offer the same benefits of Origin Access Basic and EA Access, while the Pro model is what Origin Access Premier is being rebranded to.

EA’s game subscription service will cost $4.99 per month, while EA Play Pro will run you $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year, depending on how you choose to pay.

What’s available in EA Play and Play Pro

EA Play will have access to their favorite games and even gain unique in-game benefits for Electronic Arts’ latest titles, eventually including Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and Star Wars Squadrons. As well as these brand-new games, you’ll also gain access to The Sims 4, Need for Speed Heat, Titanfall 2, and many more of EA’s well-known titles.

EA Play members will be able to try out games for up to 10 hours, with saved progress transferring to the full title should you choose to purchase it. EA Play Pro, on the other hand, includes many of these titles for free within the subscription service. Both members will save an additional 10% on all full games, season passes, points packs, and DLCs that they purchase for EA games.

9to5Toys’ take

While EA Play or Play Pro doesn’t quite stack up to what Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass offers, you are getting quite a bit here. For just $5 per month, you’ll enjoy games like Rocket Arena, FIFA 20, NFS Heat, Anthem, Battlefield V, and much more. Upgrading to the $15 per month plan gains you even more, like access to Command and Conquer, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and many other brand-new titles.

All-in-all, whether you’re a sports fan or just love what EA is doing with Star Wars and Battlefield, EA’s game subscription service is likely the subscription service that will bring you the most joy, even if it doesn’t pack the best value.

