Stick and handheld vac combos from $150 in today’s Gold Box (Up to $170 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Tineco vacuums. The Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is now down to $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s offer is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This 350-watt stick vacuum doubles as a handheld cleaner and provides “powerful suction for deep, thorough, multi-surface cleaning.” Along with the included wall-mounted charging dock and 4-stage HEPA filtration, this model ships with three specialized brushes as well as “versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

MOOSOO’s comparable model is currently selling for $100 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. This model doesn’t appear as an Amazon-selected Gold Box deal as often as the Tineco options above, but it will get the job done with nearly identical specs for $50 less today. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, just score a corded BISSELL Featherweight Stick Vac for $30 shipped and call it a day.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for models at up to $170 off right here.

Prefer to have robot do the cleaning for you? Me too. Check out these iRobot robotic vacuum deals from $180 (Up to $200 off) and this morning’s Gold Box sale with options from $90. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vac:

High performance 350W motor provides powerful suction for deep, thorough, multi-surface cleaning.

Lightweight, cordless design easily maneuvers through every room and long-lasting battery delivers up to 25 minutes of uninterrupted runtime.

A10 HERO+ model includes wall mounted dock for easy storage.

Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices.

A10 HERO+ model includes: 3 Specialized Brushes: LED Multi-task, High-Torque Power Brush, Mini Power Brush and 2-in-1 Dusting Brush, and Wall-Mounted Dock.

