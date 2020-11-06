Today only, MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from Apple on sale from $55 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from $55. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,039.99 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down $260 or so from the regular going rate. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Head below for more.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on MacBooks, iMacs, and various accessories. As mentioned off the top, a number of deals starting to sell out, so be sure to act quickly if anything catches your eye. Woot is including a warranty with all of the refurbished deals here this morning, of varying lengths, for added peace of mind.

Over in our Apple guide this morning you’ll find a new all-time low on Apple AirPods at $100 and various deals on MacBook Pro, as well. You can browse through all of the latest Apple price drops right here for more deals.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

