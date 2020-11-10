Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 31%)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
From $2

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $20.29 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code R8KS354M at checkout. Down from its $29 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Ideal for streaming the desk or nightstand setup, this 3-in-1 charging station has room for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch in a compact footprint. Its main 10W Qi charging stand pairs with a 5W option as well as a designated spot for your wearable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Amazon’s Gold Box offers storage from $12: Seagate, Western Digital, PNY, more
  • Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ZQ8XFYUS
  • Bundle Wyze Cam with nine smart home essentials for $50 (Save up to 50%)
  • Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code WZX7G3LT
  • Tribit Flybuds 3 Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code BFB30BTH92
  • Dynex USB Wall Outlet 2-pack: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
  • This Sony Bluetooth speaker is an easy stocking stuffer at $30
  • Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 7XB6XNH7

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker smart home, iPhone, and Android accessory sale from $14
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch falls to new all-time low at $174 (Save 37%)
  • Mpow 15W Car Wireless Charger: $24 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code OKTQ597B
  • Lecone Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stand:$8 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code O24E5MW7
  • iPhone 12 Mini Glass Screen Protector 3-pack:$6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 82JA7222
  • Aukey Dual USB Wall Charger: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code F8DGIKGU
  • ESR iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 82JA7222
  • Save on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, filament bulbs, more from $14

Wireless Recharging For 3 Apple Devices: Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status.

Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable. Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $10 (Save 33%), more

From $2 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 mini Clear Case $5 (Save 61%), more

From $2 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Up to 80% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case $2 (Save 80%), more

From $2 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker smart home, iPhone, and Android accessory sale from $14

From $14 Learn More
75% off

J.Crew’s Cyber Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

From $15 Learn More

Leica Q2 Monochrom delivers for fans of black and white photography

Learn More
10% off

Xbox gift cards now 10% off for Series X launch day + more from $9

From $9 Learn More