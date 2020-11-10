Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 31%)

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $20.29 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code R8KS354M at checkout. Down from its $29 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Ideal for streaming the desk or nightstand setup, this 3-in-1 charging station has room for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch in a compact footprint. Its main 10W Qi charging stand pairs with a 5W option as well as a designated spot for your wearable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers storage from $12: Seagate, Western Digital, PNY, more
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code ZQ8XFYUS
- Bundle Wyze Cam with nine smart home essentials for $50 (Save up to 50%)
- Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code WZX7G3LT
- Tribit Flybuds 3 Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code BFB30BTH92
- Dynex USB Wall Outlet 2-pack: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- This Sony Bluetooth speaker is an easy stocking stuffer at $30
- Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 7XB6XNH7
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker smart home, iPhone, and Android accessory sale from $14
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch falls to new all-time low at $174 (Save 37%)
- Mpow 15W Car Wireless Charger: $24 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code OKTQ597B
- Lecone Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stand:$8 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code O24E5MW7
- iPhone 12 Mini Glass Screen Protector 3-pack:$6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 82JA7222
- Aukey Dual USB Wall Charger: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code F8DGIKGU
- ESR iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 82JA7222
- Save on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, filament bulbs, more from $14
Wireless Recharging For 3 Apple Devices: Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status.
Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable. Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!